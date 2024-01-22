The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod has launched a special appeal strategy to its congregations to raise K2 billion in order to pay loans.

Synod Moderator, Rev. Dr. Humphreys Zgambo presided over the launch on Sunday at St Michaels and All Angels Church in Blantyre with the call to all its faithfuls to actively participate in the fundraising campaign, contributing to the mission of CCAP Blantyre Synod.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency after the launch, General Secretary for CCAP Blantyre Synod Rev. Anderson Juma, said the synod has a debt of K2 billion obtained from commercial banks, lending institutions and individuals for some of its developmental activities.

Rev. Juma said the newly launched strategy was meant to address the current situation.

He assured members that a minimum contribution of K10,000 by each church member across the Blantyre Synod per year will be utilised for the intended purpose and emphasised on the importance of transparency and accountability in the strategy backed by systematic auditing.

“As the church embarks on this financial journey, we extend a heartfelt plea to all Christians to actively participate in cushioning the current situation, through unity and shared responsibility the Synod envisions a future where its financial endeavors thrive for the greater good,” said Juma.

Chairperson for the Special Appeal Strategy Team, Rev. Reynolds Mmangisa expressed desire to see the church cease dependence on pledges and instead focus on sustainable ways and means of generating income.

“The goal is to reduce reliance on member pledges and ensure sustainable funding for the Church’s operations. As part of this initiative, Christians are encouraged to contribute to the Synod special appeal and ensure sustainable funding for the Church’s operations,” said Mmangisa.

Notable landmarks, Zomba Plateau Lodge, Namingazi Conference Centre, cement making blocks, Namingazi Bottled Water, and Grace Bandawe Conference Centre, all require funds for renovation to meet high standards,” he said.

Session Clerk at Michiru CCAP, Lexa Chiipa commended the Synod for the timely strategy, saying this will help to solve some of the Synods financial challenges.

