Prophet Dr. Joseph Nyasulu of Christ Healing Church has handed over a K5.6 million borehole to villagers around Bokosala in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district where there was lack of clean and safe water,.

Speaking during a handover ceremony, Prophet Nyasulu said the borehole will help to prevent waterborne diseases such as cholera which has resurfaced.

Nyasulu urged the community to take good care of the equipment in order to save their lives.

According to Nyasulu, as a man of God, he was concerned with the water hard situation, the community were in.

“I have been hearing of water problems from this area. And with support from well-wishers in Australia I decided to construct this equipment,” he said.

His proactive approach to different development initiatives around Madisi in Dowa district is garnering support from the community.

Mrs Clare Gibson, a mother of five said such initiative has never happened in their area.

“This area was like a deserted place especially when it comes to portable water. We were traveling long distances to get portable water. We say thank you to Prophet Nyasulu,” she said.

Group village headman Bokosala said for the rehabilitation of the equipment, he will make sure that they create a strong committee.

Bokosala told this publication that the donation is a great relief to his subjects.

With support his friends from Australia, Prophet Nyasulu recently donated clothes and cash for business to the community.

Nyasulu also took some villagers to have decent food prepared at a certain restaurant a day before Christmas.

By Tiwonge Kumwenda