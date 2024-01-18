Bangwe All Stars have confirmed that their playmaker Robert Saizi has signed a two-year deal with Zambia’ Zanaco FC after he impressed them during a trial period.

The 27-year-old Flames winger, who made his senior debut under Patrick Mabedi, left Malawi for Zambia to undergo trials where he impressed Zanaco FC after he snubbed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who were very interested in securing his signature.

Saizi, who played a vital role for Abel Mkandawire’s charges to finish in the top eight, will see his side pocketing MK13.5 million in the transfer fee from the Zambian based side

“Bangwe All Stars can confirm that midfielder Robert Gomez Saizi has completed his transfer to Zanaco FC. The 20-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the MTN Super League Zambian side for an undisclosed fee.

“The two sides have agreed that they should put a clause whereby any transfer made for the player, Bangwe, should receive 20 % of the fee from Zanaco.

“The Malawi National Football Team star and former Play Football Malawi Academy attacker, joined Bangwe early last year on a two-year deal which saw him scoring 9 goals and provided 4 assists in his debut TNM Super league season,” reads the statement released by the club on Thursday.

Saizi is the second Malawian player to play for the Zambian giants after Chawanangwa Kaonga joined them at the start of the 2023 season.

The rookies will also needs to strengthen their team following the departures of Chikumbutso Salima, Yamikani Mologeni and Emmanuel Saviel who, according to reports, will earn full promotion to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets main team following their impressive performances during their one year long loan spell with the Bangwe based side.