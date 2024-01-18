President Lazarus Chakwera says construction of police houses and other development initiatives demonstrate his government’s commitment to turning Malawi into a self-reliant nation.

Chakwera said this yesterday when he inspected the construction works of officers’ houses at Mitole Police camp.

He said his government is committed to developing the country despite the challenges the nation is facing. He added that the construction of police houses addresses the needs of officers who ensure the country is safe.

The Malawi leader also reiterated on the need for contractors to follow standards when constructing various projects.

On the same day, Chakwera also made a whistle-stop at Limbe market where he assured business people in Limbe market that his doors are open to discussing their grievances.

He highlighted that his government will ensure that maize is available in all Admarc depots and that Mega Farms are implemented timely in the country.

In his remarks at Bangwe police, Senior Chief Kapeni, who was speaking on behalf of TA Machinjiri hailed government for constructing houses for police officers saying the houses will enhance security in the country.

On Wednesday, Chakwera also inspected police staff houses at Blantyre police lines, the new Blantyre police offices and Malawi Prison Service Staff houses at Chichiri Prison. He also handed over police staff houses at Bangwe and he made a surprise visit at Zingwangwa Admarc.