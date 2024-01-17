A 31-year-old University of Malawi (UNIMA) lecturer, Yapikachi Kambala, who died in a road accident at Mapanga in Blantyre will be laid today at HHI in Blantyre.

According to the family, Yapikachi Kambala’s body will be taken from Msiska’s residence in Nyambadwe where speeches, body viewing and church service will be held before burial at HHI cemetery.

Kambala was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after her Mazda Axela registration number NA8725 collided with a Toyota Hilux at Mapanga on Monday.

Described by family as a hard-working, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Yapikachi Kambala is daughter in-law to former Minister Newton Kambala.

At UNIMA, Yapikachi was a lecturer in the Department of Politics and Government.

She hailed from Makwangwala village in the area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala in the district of Ntcheu.