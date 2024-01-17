A call has gone out to schools, churches and small and medium sized institutions to embrace the integration of technology and digitalization into financial management by adopting the local accounting software, EasyBooks Accounting Software.

EasyBooks Solutions Product Sales Lead, Marie Solange, made the call earlier this week when one of the leading education institutions, Maranatha Academy adopted the modern accounting technology.

Solange said Easy Books Accounting Software is a web-based accounting package that can be used both online and offline to manage financial data for SMEs both for profit and non-profit making.

He said with the software, it means Maranatha Academy will be able to make Payments, Fixed Asset Management, Budgeting & Budgetary Control, FS & Note Line, Transaction Entry (Journal Entry), Reporting and System User Management.

The school’s Managing Director Dr Ernest Kaonga, said the idea behind the adoption of the technology, aligns with his institution’s commitment of complementing government’s efforts towards improving the country’s education sector.

Kaonga was very optimistic that the school’s acquiring of EasyBooks Accounting Software, will aid it in management of finance and accounting functions, supporting students invoice booking and payments management, thereby helping the school in smooth delivery of services.

“When I leant about the technology, I was like wow, this is the way to go. It is a technology which institutions like ours must be using. We are hoping that it will help us in excellent service delivery because we will be able to serve our stakeholders well,” said Kaonga.

He then encouraged other small and medium sized institution to adopt the local accounting software, claiming it may also help in the realisation of the country’s social-economic development blueprint Malawi 2063 which preaches about mindset change.

EasyBooks Accounting Software has previously won awards both on national and international level for its ability to simplifying business operations through ICT innovations and providing innovative, simple and customizable cutting-edge business systems to both corporate and SMEs on both local and international market.