Police are hunting for people who broke into the Office of Vice President Saulos Chilima at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

It is suspected that the incident occurred between Friday and Monday but was discovered on Monday morning.

Spokesperson for Chilima, Pilirani Phiri, has told the local media that the matter was reported to Police.

Spokesperson for Lingadzi Police Station Sibongile Zgambo said the criminals broke into the office of a principal secretary which is in the same wing as the vice president’s office.

“They broke in through the window of the bathroom and stole tonner and biscuits,” said Zgambo.

In 2021, thugs also attempted to break into the Office of the Vice-President and the Principal Secretary.

Zgambo said police at the time arrested some guards at Capital Hill who were suspected of being involved in several break-ins. She added that the guards were convicted and are currently serving sentences at Maula Prison.

Chilima has been Vice President of Malawi since 2014 when he was first elected together with former President Peter Mutharika. In 2022, Chilima was arrested for allegedly receiving bribes from a UK based Malawian businessperson.