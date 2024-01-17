Church and Society of CCAP Livingstonia Synod has asked Government to abolish the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), saying it has been politicised.

In his presentation during the Pre-Budget consultation meeting in Mzuzu, the organization’s Executive Director Mcbowman Mulagha said the society will be happy if Government abandon the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

“We want the government to abandon the AIP as it is not sustainable, is highly politicized, and is bedeviled with corruption,” said Mulagha.

He then suggested that government should redirect AIP resources to agricultural extension, transport and public works or education.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda assured local citizens that all views and suggestions that are shared during pre-budget consultations are taken seriously and government will consider it.

Various people from different bodies the academia, Church leaders, party representatives, and many others attended the meeting.

This was the last Pre-budget consultation meeting for the 2024/25 fiscal year after Blantyre and Lilongwe held the same last week.