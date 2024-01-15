The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO), says it has concluded maintenance works at Nkula A and B which resulted in the unavailability of 135.1 megawatts to the national grid since Saturday.

Through a press statement dated 10th January, 2024, the power generation company announced that it will from Saturday 13 January, 2024 to Monday 15th January, 2024 carry maintenance works at Nkula A and B power stations.

The statement indicated that the maintenance works were aimed at replacing dislodged intake screens and inspection of main inlet valve for some machines at the power stations a development which required complete shutdown of both Nkula A and B and lowering of the head-pond level to create safe working environment for the Engineers, Divers, Technicians and Welders during inspection and installation of trash screens at the intake.

A tree was discovered blocking the Nkula main inlet valve

However, EGENCO says it completed the maintenance works on Sunday night, 14 January, 2024 thereby adding online the 135.1 megawatts which was not available over the weekend.

“Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) wishes to notify all stakeholders and the public that maintenance works that the company was undertaking at Nkula B have been concluded last night, effectively ending outage of both Nkula A and B Power Stations.

“Nkula B dislodged Intake Screens have been replaced successfully. Similarly, the inspection of Main Inlet Valve (MIV) for Machine Number 4 was successful and led to the discovery of a huge tree that was stuck under the MIV making it impossible to operate. The tree has since been removed successfully. As at 00:15hrs all machines at both stations were back online and normalization was complete,” reads part of the statement.

The power generation company has since thanked all their stakeholders and the public for their understanding and patience during this period.