The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has warned against abuse of government’s relief interventions which are aimed at fighting hunger in the country.

This comes as the department has begun distributing maize to vulnerable families in Mzuzu City.

The warning was made by Deputy Director for Disaster Response for DoDMA, Fyawupi Mwafongo, during the launch of the distribution exercise at Mzuzu Stadium.

“We warn against abuse of government intervention to cushion food insecurity and price shocks to Malawians,” said Mwafongo.

In his remarks, His worship the Mayor for Mzuzu City, Gift Nyirenda, applauded government for the initiative saying it has come at the right time.

According to the DoDMA, 12,222 households from all the 15 wards of the city are expected to benefit from this initiative which is being done through the Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Program.

Meanwhile, through the program every targeted household is expected to receive a 50 Kg bag of maize every month for two months.

Thereafter, the households will also receive a one-off K150 000 under the Government’s Price Shock Emergency Urban Cash Intervention.

The first day of the exercise covered beneficiaries from Katawa, Jombo and Lupaso-Nkhorongo Wards.