Blantyre based club, Ntopwa, on Sunday beat Zomba Airbase Football Club to reach the promotion finals of the Southern Region Football League.

The match which took place on Sunday afternoon at Zomba Airbase ground in Zomba saw a lot of soccer loving spectators with hunger to see their home team making it into the finals of the league.

Zomba Airbase started dominating in the first half, getting chances as shots from Azizi Pindani and Calisto Kaliwo kissed the cross bar three times.

A single chance at 33 minutes in the first half for Ntopwa was well taken by Yamikani Chaima as he finished the ball which had been parried away by Zomba’s man in goal Robert Osman. Chaima gave Ntopwa a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes before the half recess whistle, a Ntopwa defender handled the ball in the box following the pressure which the young soldiers kept firing and the referee blew for a penalty. Bright Chirombo took the penalty and leveled the score.

A goalless second half ended when Balaka based referee Cedrick Mwachumu blew for post-match penalties as the goal aggregate was 2-2 following another 1-1 stalemate at Kamuzu Stadium in the first leg.

During spot kicks, Japhet Kadzimbi, Clever Chikwata, Joseph McDonald, Amidu Medson, Lajab Yusufu and Seleman Size’s shots kissed the back of the net.

Zomba Airbase scored through Tiimba Kasambo, Bright Chirombo, Steven Mussa Zedi Chimkango and Azizi Pindani while substitute Ibrahim Mitochi’s shot landed on the crossbar making the game to end 5-6 in favor of the visitors.

In his words, Ntopwa Team Manager Isaac Jomo Osman said the encouragement his boys had was that it’s possible to win.

Gift Munyenyembe, Head Coach for Zomba Airbase, said it was just an unlucky day as they played well throughout the match.

Chairperson for SRFL Raphael Humba said they are satisfied with the overall performance of teams as they compete to join the Super League.

Ntopwa which was releagated from the Super League in 2021 will be waiting to face the winner between Friends of Mulanje (FOMO) football club and Zingwangwa United. The final will determine the one to join the 2024 Super League season from Southern Region.