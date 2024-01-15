Malawi24

Ntopwa edge closer to Super League promotion

Ntopwa Malawi Football team

Blantyre based club, Ntopwa, on Sunday beat Zomba Airbase Football Club to reach the promotion finals of the Southern Region Football League.

The match which took place on Sunday afternoon  at Zomba Airbase ground in Zomba saw  a lot of soccer loving spectators  with hunger to see their home team making it into the finals of the league.

Zomba Airbase started dominating in the first half, getting chances as  shots from  Azizi  Pindani and Calisto Kaliwo kissed the cross bar three times.

A single chance at 33 minutes in the first half for Ntopwa was well taken by Yamikani Chaima  as he finished the ball which had been parried  away by Zomba’s man in goal Robert Osman. Chaima gave Ntopwa a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes before the half  recess whistle, a Ntopwa defender handled the ball in the box following the pressure which the young soldiers kept firing and the referee blew for a penalty. Bright Chirombo took the penalty and leveled the score.

A goalless second half ended when Balaka based referee Cedrick Mwachumu blew for post-match penalties as the goal aggregate was 2-2 following another 1-1 stalemate at Kamuzu Stadium in the  first leg.

During spot kicks, Japhet Kadzimbi, Clever Chikwata, Joseph McDonald, Amidu Medson, Lajab Yusufu and  Seleman Size’s shots kissed the back of the net.

 Zomba Airbase  scored through Tiimba Kasambo, Bright Chirombo, Steven Mussa Zedi Chimkango and Azizi Pindani while substitute Ibrahim Mitochi’s shot landed on the crossbar making the game to end 5-6 in favor of the visitors.

In his words, Ntopwa Team Manager Isaac Jomo Osman  said  the  encouragement his  boys  had  was that it’s  possible to win.

Gift Munyenyembe, Head Coach for Zomba Airbase, said it was just an unlucky day as they played well throughout the match.

Chairperson for SRFL Raphael Humba  said they are satisfied with the overall performance of teams as they compete to join the Super League.

Ntopwa which was releagated from the Super League in 2021 will be waiting to face  the winner between Friends of Mulanje (FOMO) football club and Zingwangwa United. The final will determine the one to join the 2024 Super League season from Southern Region.

