A system shutdown has caused a countrywide power outage in Malawi this afternoon.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) which distributes power has confirmed that it has experienced a system shutdown at 1:45PM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

“We are yet to establish the cause of the system shutdown. We will inform the nation once all facts have been established,” the corporation has said.

Last year, Escom also experienced several incidents of system shutdowns which caused power outages across the country but today’s incident is the first the year.

It has come at a time when the electricity situation has improved as most areas in the country have been having power supply for 24 hours a day.