FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of former striker Babatunde Adepoju on a season loan deal, Malawi24 can reveal.

The 29-year-old, who left the club last year in January for South Africa’s Premier Division side, Venda Academy, will spend the next twelve months with the 2023 quadruple winners.

Speaking through Bullets media soon after his unveiling, the striker said the bond he has with his former teammates, management, and supporters at large will made it very easy for him to settle down quickly.

“The relationship which I have with players, technical panel, supporters, and management will make it very easy for me to bond well and continue where I was stopped a year ago and I don’t see any challenge in performing this season because I have been here before and I am looking forward to the season ahead,” he said.

On returning home, Adepoju said he is very excited to be back where he is loved and appreciated.

“It’s a good feeling to be back. It’s another adventure for me, and I know God is going to see me through,” he added.

He was quick to say his success before leaving for Venda Academy would not be a challenge to him.

“It won’t be a challenge because I am not new in the system. I just pray God give me the strength and ability to continue from where I stopped,” he added.

Joining a club that has won a quadruple might be too challenging for him to add more value, something which he says will make him push harder for more success.

“Regarding what the team did last year, you can see that they achieved a lot without me. So I am just coming to add value and not to stamp authority. I just want to add value to the team and see how it goes at the end of the season,” he concluded.

Adepoju joined Bullets in the middle of the 2022 season from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and made 46 appearances from which he scored 31 goals and provided ten assists.

In his short spell with Bullets, he won three Golden Boot Awards in the TNM Super League, Airtel Top 8, and the FDH Bank Cup.

He scored 18 goals in the league, eight goals in the Airtel Cup, and five goals in the FDH Cup.

He becomes Kalisto Pasuwa’s second signing ahead of the 2024 season after they unveiled Lloyd Aaron last Friday.