The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says 14 councils in Malawi have been affected by natural disasters since the onset of the rainy season and the disasters have led to five deaths.

According to DoDMA, the natural disasters are mainly stormy rains, strong winds, and lightning.

DoDMA’s, Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula has indicated that the affected councils are Chiradzulu, Dowa, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Nsanje, Rumphi, Salima, and Thyolo.

“The total number of affected households has increased from 961 (as reported on December 12, 2023) to 4,751, affecting approximately 21,379 people,” said Khamula.

He added that out of the total number of affected households, 2,676 are male-headed, whereas 2,075 are female-headed.

DoDMA has also indicated that they have recorded five deaths (all caused by lightning strikes) and 46 injuries, primarily due to stormy rains, with 29 males and 17 females among the injured.

“Relief efforts are ongoing, and the department, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, will reach out to all affected people based on reports from the councils,” he highlighted.

DoDMA has, however, called upon the public to plant more trees around their premises to act as buffer zones against strong winds and stormy rains in the future.

The department has also highlighted on the need for the public to take precautionary measures to minimize disaster-related uncertainties.

Meanwhile, the department has provided assistance to 3,829 households (approximately 17,230 people, representing 81% of the total affected) with food and non-food items, including maize, beans, blankets, pails, and plastic sheets.