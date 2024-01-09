Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has extended the period for registration and payment of 2024 national exam fees after more than 29,000 students failed to pay the fees.

MANEB initially set 31 December, 2023 as the closing date for the registration and payment period for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams. Statistics from MANEB indicate that 29,000 students failed to pay and this has raised concerns.

In a statement released today, MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota said the registration period will come to an end on 12th January at midnight. The fees can be paid through mobile money or mobile banking platforms.

According to MANEB, at the end of registration period on 31 December, the number of candidates that registered for JCE was 172,883 and those that paid examination fees was 159,200, representing 92.09 percent. A total of 13,683 candidates representing 7.91 percent did not pay for their examinations.

The number of candidates that registered for MSCE was 191,662 and those that paid examination fees was 181,982, representing 94.95 percent. A total of 9,680 candidates did not pay for their MSCE examination fees representing 5.05 percent.

A total of 637,887 candidates registered for MANEB examinations with 608,045 having paid their examination fees, representing 95.32 percent of paid candidates while 29,842 failed to pay examination fees, representing 4.68 percent.