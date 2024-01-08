Police in Lilongwe have killed a suspected thief and injured another after shooting at a group of armed robbers who attempted to break into Museco Seed Company at Mpingu in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the incident happened on Sunday night.

According to Chigalu, Police received a tip-off that some thieves were planning to steal items such as beans, rice and soya at Museco Seed Company at Mpingu.

Law enforcers were deployed to patrol the area. During the night, the 11 robbers arrived at the company and hacked a security guard with a panga knife. When police arrived at the scene, the robbers took off in a lorry which they were using.

A hot pursuit ensued with Police chasing after the robbers. While escaping the police, the thugs, who were armed with panga knives, reached a police roadblock and they turned around in order to deal with the officers who were chasing after them.

That is when the Police officers shot at the robbers, hitting two of them with bullets. One of the suspects died in hospital while the other is receiving medical treatment.

Police also managed to arrest two of the suspects identified as Mateyu Ndagone and Alex Chipasula.