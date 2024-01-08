Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant Dalitso Kabambe says he has not been meeting President Lazarus Chakwera and has no plans to meet the president to discuss a possible alliance.

Kabambe has said this today in a statement posted on his Facebook Page.

According to the DPP politician, there have been reports on social media that he has been meeting Chakwera to discuss a possible alliance with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kabambe has described the reports as fake, saying they are being spread by people who want to sow divisions in the DPP.

“I have never met President Lazarus Chakwera and I don’t have any plans to meet him to discuss a possible alliance with MCP,” says Kabambe.

The former Reserve Bank Governor adds that he will continue being a member of the DPP under the leadership of its president Peter Mutharika.

In 2021, Kabambe expressed interest to contest for the position of DPP president following indications that Mutharika would leave the position at the end of his five-year term.

However, in recent months Kabambe has been quiet about his presidential bid as it is now looking likely that Mutharika will seek re-election at the DPP convention.