FCB Nyasa Big Bullets winger Lanjesi Nkhoma has beaten teammates Hassan Kajoke and Maxwell Phodo to win the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Cup Golden Boot Award after he helped his team to their fourth piece of silverware in the just concluded season.

The winger, who headed into Saturday’s final match against Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium with a goal behind Phodo and Kajoke, netted a brace to inspire his team to a memorable 2-1 win to claim a quadruple.

Nkhoma netted the opener in the 22nd minute before Mafco’s equalizer in the 34th minute through Nickson Nyasulu’s Own Goal.

In the second half, he scored the winner in the 72nd minute to win for The Peoples’ Team in their successful season.

Speaking to club media, the pacey winger hailed his teammates, technical panel, and supporters for what the team has achieved in the 2023 season.

“It has been a wonderful season for me and the team where we have won everything. I am very grateful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for what we have achieved this year. We started on a low, but we picked up and now we are here. I am also delighted with this accolade,” he said.

Last season, he shared the award with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ forward Chiukepo Msowoya and Dedza Dynamos striker Clement Nyondo. The trio netted two goals each.

Nkhoma, who was also named man of the match following his exceptional performance, became the first player to score in three cups finals played in a season.

The enterprising winger scored a brace against Mafco in the FDH Bank Cup, before last week’s equalizer against Silver Strikers in the Castel Challenge Cup final at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

In the league, he finished with 14 goals, two behind the Golden Boot winner, Nyondo of Dedza Dynamos.