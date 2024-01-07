Police at Mponela in Dowa district have arrested 19-year-old Isaac Jere for stealing an iPhone XR 14 Pro valued at K1.1 million, which he was offering for sale at K80,000.

Mponela police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala said Jere is suspected to have stolen the phone on December 9 at Madisi Trading Centre and was arrested on January 4 while trying to sell the said cellphone.

“On the day of the theft, the owner of the phone at around 21:00 hours, left his iphone XR 14 PRO phone purple in colour on charge in his vehicle due to electricity problems and left the car unlocked, but informed his watchman to look after it.

“He then woke up almost 4 hours later to collect the phone but did not find it. He then called his brother to inform him of the development, but after calling the number registered with the stolen phone, it connected once but there was no response on the other end before it was switched off,” said Msadala.

He said the matter was reported to Madisi Police Post where investigations were launched, leading to the arrest of the suspect while he was offering the phone for sale.

Msadala said investigations established that Jere gained entry into the premise by climbing a brick fence.

Jere, who hails from Madisi Village in the area of Senior Chief Chakhaza in Dowa, is expected to appear before court soon to answer a charge of theft.

Reported by Sylvester Kumwenda