Clyton Thomas also known as Akila who won actor of the year 2023 and entertainer of entertainers awards at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s (MBC) Entertainers of the Year Award ceremony last week, has finally received his extra two million kwacha reward.

At the awards ceremony last weekend which was held at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Ernest Kaonga who is the Managing Director at Maranatha Private Academy, pledged to spoil the star with an additional two million kwacha.

The institution has on Friday 5th January, 2023 through Kaonga honoured its two million kwacha pledge to Akila, the entertainer of entertainers 2023 and a K500,000 pledge to Deus Sandram whose cartoon radio program, ‘Bwande’ which airs on MIJ Fm, emerged the winner of radio program of the year.

In an interview, Kaonga said this emphasizes his commitment to supporting the country’s entertainment sector and further vowed to financially support the 2024 MBC Entertainers of the Year Award ceremony.

“Entertainment is so crucial, and those who were born more years back, can testify how iconic is the MBC Entertainers of the year awards ceremony. So we are geared to keep on sponsoring the mother radio in organizing this important event which is key to improving the country’s entertainment industry because those who have not done well last year, will strive to win this year,” said Kaonga.

In her remarks, 2023 MBC Entertainers of the Year Award ceremony Chairperson, Zilani Khonje Phiri who is also Director of News and Programmes at MBC, commended Maranatha Academy for the support and commitment to do more and has assured the general public of another successful and colorful ceremony this year.

After the event, Akila bagged home a trophy, a return ticket to South Africa, a refrigerator and Kiliye Kiliye decorder from Sanwecka Tech Companions and R1,500 which is close K139,000 for emerging the entertainer of entertainers, 2023.