The Ministry of Health says Malawi has recorded about 47 cholera cases with two deaths since the start of the 2023-24 rainy season.

The Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing which took place in Lilongwe.

Chiponda said cholera remains a public health emergency despite registering sporadic cases since the onset of the rains.

“Since the public health emergency status was lifted in August 2023, Malawi has been reporting very few sporadic cholera cases, and hardly any deaths. Since 01st November 2023, which for purposes of cholera surveillance, prevention and control is defined as the beginning of a new season, to 02nd January, 2024, a total of 47 cholera cases, including 2 deaths, have been reported from 9 health districts,” said Chiponda.

Chiponda also noted that the current outbreak situation in the country remains very low and sporadic and it is far much better than what it was in the same time last year.

She continued to say that so far there is no cholera patient receiving treatment in the public health care centres and she has called on the general public to always practice good hygiene and other traditional ways of preventing the disease.

She then requested partners to come together and work with the Ministry to address this and other sectors so that there are adequate resources for securing essential supplies for the control of cholera in the country.

The Minister has assured Malawians that the Malawi Government is committed to keeping cholera under control and she wants everyone to part of this effort.