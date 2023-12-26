Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya says he will not be taking his USD25,000 (about K43 million) a year honorarium which is allocated to FAM president by CAF.

Haiya, who was recently elected as FAM president for a four year term, told a news conference today that the money will be used for development of football in the country.

“As you have noted, that there is an allocation of USD 25,000 per annum to me as a President, I have there decided to commit this money towards football development,” said Haiya.

The money is part annual subvention of USD250,000 (about K425 million) which FAM receives from CAF. According to Haiya, USD125,000 (about K212 million) is for Football development and other initiatives while USD100,000 (about K170,000) is for Capacity building and Administration.

FAM is also entitled to USD250,000 per annum from FIFA up to 31st December 2026 for covering national teams international travelling costs. Additionally, FAM is entitled to receive USD200,000 (about K340 million)for the whole four years for football equipment.

Haiya also talked about the FIFA Forward 3.0 Program which rolled out on 1st January 2023 and will run up to 31st December 2026.

According to Haiya, FAM will receive a total of USD8 million (about K14 billion) of which USD5 million (about K9 billion) will be used for operational running costs for the 4 year period while USD3 million (about K5 billion) will be used for planned specific projects which are set out in line with a signed Contract of Agreed Objectives that FIFA approves.

He added that FIFA will give FAM USD169,580 (about K290 million) which will be used to cover expenses for National Teams. Additionally, Super league and Regional Leagues Project support valued at USD 550,900 (K930 million) that is expected to be used for the next three years has also been approved.

“This will ensure that our promise to subvent and cushion the Elite and Regional Football organization is on course as we begin the 2024 season.

“I wish to reiterate our commitment towards transforming Malawi Football. My leadership will work tirelessly to ensure that we serve the best interests of Malawi football within the confines of applicable laws and acceptable standards. 2023 has been an amazing football season,” said Haiya.