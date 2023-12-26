Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant Kondwani Nankhumwa says the Peter Mutharika camp of the DPP is planning to tamper with the list of delegates for the party’s convention by holding elections for DPP positions at area, constituency, district and regional levels across the country.

Nankhumwa made the remarks this afternoon at his Luchenza residence in Thyolo district.

The DPP is expected to hold a convention next year and Nankhumwa has expressed interest to contest against Mutharika for the position of party president.

At the convention, people in various positions at area, constituency, district and regional levels will form the list of delegates expected to vote at the convention.

According to Nankhumwa, officials working on Mutharika’s orders want to hold elections so that the new office-bearers should become delegates at the DPP convention.

Nankhumwa has condemned the plot, saying it is against the DPP constitution and is aimed at fighting against certain party members who want to contest at the DPP convention.

Nankhumwa has since asked people in various positions at area, constituency, district and regional levels to reject any attempts by officials from the DPP camp to hold elections.

“If the party goes ahead to hold elections, I will take the matter to court in order to protect the rights of all DPP position holders from Chitipa to Nsanje,” said Nankhumwa.