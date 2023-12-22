The University of Malawi Workers Trade Union (UWTU) has demanded clarification from the university’s Registrar on why the Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA) for workers in top grades has unjustifiably been increased more than the allowance for the junior staff.

The junior workers say they will not attend the university’s end of the year get together over the matter.

This is contained in a letter dated 19 December, 2023, signed by the UWTU’s president Moses Oxford Chintokoma and titled; “request for clarification on recently approved Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA)”.

In the letter, UWTU through Chintokoma says they are surprised that the institution in a letter dated 15th December, 2023, advised the Director of Finance and Investments (DFI) to effect new rates on Daily Subsistence Allowance which will see workers in lower grades getting a 2 percent increment while others in top grades will get a 100 percent increment.

“UWTU has learned about this development with great shock. UWTU thinks the differences between the levels (grades) cannot be rationally justified. It is unfair and discriminates against UWTU membership. See the table below that you attached to your letter, and we have added a column % Increase, that summarizes the increase in terms of percentages,” reads part of the letter to the Registrar.

Among others, workers in grade VC will now be receiving K200,000 in DSA from K100,000 representing a 100 percent increase while those in grade DVC who were getting K100,000 as well, will now be getting K180,000 in DSA representing 80 percent increment and the registrar who will now be getting K160,000 from K100,000, representing a 60 percent hike.

On the other hand, CTS grade F-G workers, will now be getting K70,000 in DSA from K67,000, representing 4 percent hike, while CTS grade A-E workers will be getting K60,000 from K59,000, representing 2 percent increment.

While recommending the idea for DSA increment, UWTU says it wants clarification why one worker has gotten a 100 percent increment while another worker at the same institution has gotten a 2 percent increment.

“What is the justification for this huge difference in terms of percentage increase between the grades? What criteria was used to come up with these strange figures on each grade? Serial numbers 3 and 4 of the table, there is a spit yet all along it was one category, what is the justification for the split this time?” reads another part of the letter.

In a separate letter dated 21 December, 2023, signed by UWTU general secretary Thokozani Bodza-Mbewe, members of the union have agreed not to attend an end of the year get together slated for Friday 22 December, 2023 which has been organized by the institution.

UWTU says it is very surprising that the management organized the event at a time when there are so many issues surrounding its membership and further says the union was not consulted prior to the organization of the event, hence the idea to shun the end of the year get together.

“UWTU would like to inform your office that it is in receipt of the said invitation to the University membership to attend the University of Malawi End of Year Get Together scheduled to take place on Friday, the 22 of December, 2023 at the University of Malawi offices and we like to appreciate this initiative. UWTU would however like to inform you that its membership is not attending the planned Get Together.

“It is the view of UWTU that the resources being used to this Get Together could better be used on some important issues that concern the staff members,” reads part of the letter.