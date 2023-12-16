It’s all systems go for the Football Association of Malawi Elective General Assembly this morning. The stage has been set for the showdown that will see President Walter Nyamilandu facing his toughest challenge yet since he took over in 2005.

When Nyamilandu ascended to the throne in 2005, he booted Sameer Suleman without a fight as he was disqualified on academic grounds.

And for his fourth term in 2019, it was an easy ride for the former Flames and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender as he defeated James Mwenda, who served under him as the first vice president with 23 votes against 13.

But this time around, he is facing a competitive and street-smart foe in Fleetwood Haiya, an experienced football administrator who has been in the game for quite some time.

Haiya came to the limelight through FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as the club’s Chief Executive Officer during the sponsorship takeover of Nyasa Manufacturing Company for Malawi’s most successful football club.

Then he rose to the position of the Vice President of the club, before his resignation to vie for the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) biggest seat.

There, he defeated Tiya Somba Banda, and it was from Sulom that he made a decision to face Nyamilandu for the hot seat at FAM.

True to his words, he amassed more nominations (five) from the delegates, two more than what Nyamilandu got from the same voters, who are fondly called ‘affiliates’.

His popularity was also witnessed on the launch of his manifesto titled “transforming the game” as top government officials graced the occasion, and from their speeches, one could tell that they, too, preferred him as the right heir to the throne to replaced Nyamilandu who has been at the top for the last nineteen years.

But can the nominations and government support translate into votes?

Mwenda had support from the majority of some top politicians, but he was humbled by Nyamilandu, who retained his seat. Can Haiya do the unthinkable and dethrone Nyamilandu?

It’s all happening this morning at Mzuzu Grand Palace Hotel, where the 36 delegates from nine affiliated associations will cast their votes to choose their next leader for the next four years.

These associations are Sulom with eight votes, Southern Region Football Association, Northern Region Football Association, and Central Region Football Association (these three have six votes each), National Women’s Football Association with two votes, Beach Soccer Association with two votes, National Referees Association with two votes and National Football Coaches Association with two votes as well.

Behind the scenes, there has been a great deal of guerrilla warfare and snipping as the two candidates openly campaigned to get the top position. Nyamilandu’ manifesto launch, which wasn’t very fascinating as compared to Haiya’s, was titled ‘bridging the gap’. The question that many kept on asking him was, “Who created the gap?

It’s a situation that has horrified FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who enjoys close ties with Nyamilandu. He has already warned against any external interference that would jeopardize the polls and has made it clear through a statement that his association will be monitoring the elections.

As the focus will be on the two, the battle for the first vice president, second vice president, and committee members will also be very interesting.

Mwenda, who lost in 2019, is back for his seat and will face Madalitso Kuyera for the position. On the second vice president, Othaniel Harra, who is the incumbent, will have to defend his seat against Lameck Khonje.

On committee members, seven people will fight for three slots in the Executive Sear for the Association.

These are Daudi Mtathiko, Muhammad Seleman, Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa, Chancy Gondwe, Patrick Kapanga, Chimango Munthali and Raphael Humba.

On women’s representative, Felister Dossi will face Mervis Mangulenje for the position.

The nation is divided, and the majority of Malawians want Nyamilandu out, citing his longevity as the only reason for them to go for Haiya.

But these are not national polls. Only 36 delegates will decide the fate of Nyamilandu.

It’s either him or Haiya, but those powers are only given to the nine associations through the voters.