A 30-year-old man has died after being electrocuted at Illovo Area 1 compound in Chikwawa where he allegedly went to steal electrical cables.

The deceased has been identified as Alfred Bela of Matelekera Village Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikwawa District.

This occurred in the wee hours of 14 December,2023 when Bela went to steal electrical cables and he climbed a pole and started cutting cables whilst there he was electrocuted.

The matter was reported to Nchalo Police Post where Police officers together with medical personnel from Illovo clinic rushed to the scene.

After conducting a postmortem, it was revealed that death was caused due burnt wounds secondary to electrocution.

Police have since appealed to general public to avoid tampering ESCOM materials to avoid similar incident.