Police in Blantyre have arrested Democratic Progressive Party-DPP Blantyre City Soche East Councillor, Leonard Chimbanga for allegedly being found in possession of unlicensed firearm and live ammunition.

Confirming the development was South West Police Deputy Spokesperson, Beatrice Mikuwa who said Chimbanga was arrested last Thursday, 14 December, 2023 in the commercial city.

Mikuwa reported that police acted on a tip from the public and upon their investigation, Chimbanga was found with the said firearm and two live ammunitions and he was arrested in Chileka.

Police says the vocal Chimbanga who has been speaking against the Tonse administration, is expected to appear before court on Monday 18 December, 2023 to answer charges of being in possession of unlicensed firearm.