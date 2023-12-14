Police in Chikwawa district have arrested a 23-year-old Idah Chimwanga on allegations that she concealed the birth of her baby girl.

The incident occurred on December 12, 2023 at Sadulo village in the district.

It is alleged that, for the past nine months Chimwanga had been seen pregnant. However, on the said date members of the community became suspicious after the suspect was seen with a flat stomach which prompted them to inform the Group Village Headman.

The same day, the villagers mobilised themselves and went to the suspect’s house and conducted a search in her house where the newly born child was discovered lifeless and hidden in a pail which was covered with clothes.

The matter was reported at Chikwawa Police Station whereby a team of detectives rushed to the scene accompanied by a medical practitioner from Chikwawa District Hospital and postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation following being covered in the backet.

It was also established that the baby was matured and weighed 2.6 Killograms.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been admitted at Chikwawa District Hospital where she is receiving treatment and once discharged she will face charges of concealing birth of a child which is contrary to Section 234 of the Penal code.

Idah Chimwanga comes from Hores village Traditional Authority Thomas in Thyolo District.

By Paul Joseph