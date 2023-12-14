Government through the Ministry of Agriculture says it is happy with the way Mega Farms in the country are progressing.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale disclosed this when he toured Lisandwa Farms under Pyxus Agriculture in Kasungu district.

The tour was aimed at appreciating the effort which Pyxus Agriculture is doing towards the realization of Mega farm initiative. The company is currently growing 700 hectares of groundnuts seed to help groundnuts Mega farm growers in the 2024/25 farming season.

Kawale indicated that Malawi Government through Ministry of Agriculture is committed to strengthening its relationship with the private sector to increase agriculture mechanisation and improve crop production through the Mega farm implementation.

“President Lazarus Chakwera’s led administration is committed to revolutionizing the agricultural sector with the use of modern technologies such as the use of combine harvesters, tractors and seed planters to create a platform for farmers to embrace modern methods of farming and to have improved agricultural systems in order to realize the Malawi 2063 vision,” said Kawale.

He further highlighted that government will increase the number of machineries across the country at both district and constituency level, to ensure smallholder farmers have access to the use of agricultural machinery.

On his part, Managing Director for Pyxus Agriculture, Ronald Ngwira, hailed the Minister for visiting the company and appreciating it’s efforts.

“We will continue to partner with government in various agricultural initiatives as one way of propelling and improving the agricultural sector in the country,” said Ngwira

He also highlighted that Pyxus Agriculture is planning to engage government to map the way forward on the progress of Mega farms, solicit international markets and on the issue of embracing agriculture mechanisation as part of the mega farm private sector implementation next year.