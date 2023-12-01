The Malawi Government has temporarily suspended the 40.9 percent electricity tariff which was implemented after the Reserve Bank of Malawi announced the 44 percent devaluation of Malawi Kwacha.

Speaking in Blantyre today, Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola said that there will be a delay in the implementation of the ESCOM tariffs using Automatic Tariff Formula (ATAF) until April, 2024.

According to the minister, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) will implement the suspension on 4th December, 2023 for domestic customers.

Speaking to Journalists, Matola said the measure has been reached at as one of the cushioning measures following the increase of living cost which Malawians are swimming in following the devaluation.

Following the devaluation of the Kwacha, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority announced an upward electricity tariff adjustment from K123.26 to K173.70/kWh.

Recently, during debate on the midyear budget review Parliament committee Chairperson on climate change and Natural resources Welani Chilenga said Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority was wrong to implement the ESCOM tariffs without gazette.