Malawi’s construction sector regulator, National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), has asked contractors to be professional to ensure that projects being constructed across the country are of high.

Chief Executive Officer for NCIC Gerald Khonje made the statement on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

Khonje said that the regulator of the construction industry is fully aware of the industry’s pivotal role in wealth creation through significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Production of the country as such they ensure that the contractors are professional.

He added that industry has a strategic role in creation of employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour and for the creation of better lives for the citizenry through safe infrastructure.

“NCIC is holding these stakeholder workshops to ensure that the construction industry in Malawi fully embraces its role alongside the value which are driving force towards the collective aspirations,” he explained.

On his part, former National Publicity Secretary for Malawi Building and Civil Engineering Contractors and Allies Trade Association (MABCATA) Contractor John Zinyongo said that the meeting came in time when the issue of devaluation has also affected the industry as such better ways are needed to be considered.

He also suggested that the contractors should move with the season because things are changing day by day as such they should not left behind but move with time.

The National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) was established by the National Construction Industry Act of Parliament for the regulation, promotion and development of the construction industry in Malawi.

It registers persons engaged in the construction industry and coordinates training of persons engaged in the construction industry.