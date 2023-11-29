Chairperson of Natural Resource and Cimate Change Committee of Parliament Welani Chilenga says the recent hike in electricity tariff and the price of gas will affect the country’s plans to reduce the use of charcoal.

Speaking during the parliamentary meeting yesterday, Chilenga who is also Chitipa South legislator noted that following the 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) moved to hike the electricity tariff without waiting for gazzete.

Chilenga stressed that the government wants to reach 1000 megawatts come 2030 and it is crucial to ensure the power is affordable to all in order to increase access to electricity and get rid of charcoal on the market.

Chilenga’s remarks came when his committee was winding up the report on Rehabilitation of Kapichira Hydro Power Station which was presented the past week.

In her point of order, Machinga South Esther Jolobala wondered why winding of the report was done in the absence of Minister responsible, but the deputy leader of the house Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said it is not worrying since the reports are already in the Ministers office.

On 9th November, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) notified the general public of a 40.92 percent electricity tariff hike and a week later on 16th November, MERA banged the general public with a 32.45 percent tariff on Gas.