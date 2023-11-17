Malawi Government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 32.45 percent, from K2,450 per kilogram to K3, 245 per kg.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced the increase in price today, saying it considered trends in petroleum products prices and changes in other macroeconomic fundamentals in the local market and their impact on the LPG price.

“The Free On Board price of LPG significantly increased by 39.79% when compared to the price noted in the month of August 2022 used in determining the ruling retail price. On the other hand, the Malawi Kwacha depreciated against the South African Rand (ZAR) in November 2023 by 41.20% since the last LPG price adjustment in November 2022.

“Therefore, in line with the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, the retail price of LPG has been adjusted upwards effective 17 November 2023,” says a statement signed by Reckford Kampanje.

The hike follows the devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha by 44 percent. Malawi Government through MERA also increased price of electricity last week from K123.26/kWh to K173.70/kWh.

The change in prices of LPG and electricity means it has become more expensive for people in Malawi to use clean sources of energy. Some people who were using gas and electricity for cooking will be forced to go back to using charcoal or firewood.

In Malawi, selling or being found with charcoal is an offence that attracts 10 years in prison or K5 million fine under the Forestry Act. However, the law is not enforced as it would mean arresting thousands of people in urban and rural areas across the country.