In the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, survivors are facing severe food shortages, with many relying on cooked mangoes as their primary source of sustenance.

Residents in Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, and Chiradzulu districts, the region’s most affected by the cyclone, have experienced catastrophic losses. Homes and livelihoods have been destroyed, leaving many in a state of desperation. The scarcity of food has driven survivors to depend on mangoes, a readily available but nutritionally insufficient resource, to alleviate their hunger.

Bertha Hanke, one of the survivors, expressed her gratitude for the recent aid but emphasized that the situation remains critical.

“We are grateful for the support, but the truth is that most of us are surviving on cooked mangoes. There’s simply not enough food,” she said.

This dire situation has been highlighted in recent aid efforts targeted at these hard-hit areas. Amidst this crisis, various organizations and individuals have stepped up to provide assistance. One such group, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, has been actively involved in distributing food and non-food items to affected households.

Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, the Board Chairperson of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, spoke about the initiatives they have undertaken.

“Our focus is on providing immediate relief to those in dire need. While our contributions make a difference, the scale of this disaster requires continued support from the government and well-wishers,” he stated.

So far, Mulhako Wa Alhomwe has contributed items worth K21 million, gathered from this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival collections. The group also organized inter-denominational prayers to support the emotional and spiritual well-being of the survivors.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, the need for sustained humanitarian assistance remains critical. The call for aid extends beyond immediate food relief to long-term support for rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in these devastated communities.