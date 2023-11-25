The officer in-charge for Soche Police Station Assistant Commissioner Ruth Harawa has applauded the community around Soche Police after the community raised K6 million to repair a police vehicle.

Assistant Commissioner Harawa said this on Friday November 24, 2023 when she was receiving a police vehicle that has been maintained by stakeholders.

She said Soche Police has just been upgraded to a police station and needs renovation and even construction of additional office blocks to fit its status as a station.

She therefore thanked the stakeholders for the maintenance of the vehicle which was on the verge of being boarded off. She said the support has come at the right time as it will assist them in fostering security in the area during the forthcoming festive season and beyond.

Assistant Commissioner Harawa further appealed to the stakeholders and other well-wishers to continue supporting their police for it to fully achieve its core objective of protecting life and property.

In his remarks, Human Resource Manager for Automotive (Scania Malawi) Joseph Kayira who represented the stakeholders who contributed towards the maintenance of the vehicle said they did this after seeing the mobility challenges that the office was facing, considering that security is the base for development.

He therefore asked police to take good care of the vehicle and also asked other well-wishers to continue supporting Soche police in order to improve its efficiency in managing crime.

Nine companies contributed to the maintenance of the vehicle and has cost them over 6 million kwacha, according to Kayira.