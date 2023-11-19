The Blantyre First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday fined Madalisto Kaiwa aged 28 for selling alcohol without a licence at Chilimba Market in Blantyre.

Magistrate Soka Banda fined the woman after finding the man guilty of operating a business without a licence which is against the Section 48 (1) (a) of a Constitution of Malawi hence he has found guilty.

State Prosecutor, Thokozani Kafunya told the court that the accused was found on his liquor shop selling beer around midnight of 16 November, 2023. Police officers asked him to people his business licence but he failed and he was arrested.

“We dragged him to court and opened an offence of selling beer without a licence,” she said.

In mitigation, the convict has accompanied that he didn’t know the procedures of opening up a business and that’s the reason he has committed an offence.

Madalisto Kaiwa hails from Kaiwa Village, T/A Msomba in Zomba district.