A local movie ‘Is The President Dead?’ which is highlighting some critical issues including corruption, tribalism and nepotism, is set to premiere next week in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Movie Writer and Director Isaac Misoya confirmed the development to this publication saying they are done with preparations for the anticipated first screening of the movie at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe next week Friday on 1 December, 2023.

Misoya said a day later, the movie will on Sunday 3rd December, 2023 premiere in Blantyre at the five-star Amaryllis Hotel then it shall in the following days be taken to other districts including Kasungu, Mzuzu, Thyolo and Zomba just to mention a few.

While describing ‘Is The President Dead?’ movie as a must watch, Misoya further explained that the movie is discussing relatable and prevailing governance issues including rampant corruption cases.

He then wooed people to watch the local captivating production.

“We are almost done with our preparations and we expect as we are getting closer everything to be in its place. We have booked BICC for Lilongwe and we have booked Amaryllis Hotel for Blantyre.

“The movie is unique in the way that it tells the story in our Malawian way. It is relatable, it is inspired by our own events. The message is about how as the people we can promote justice and be responsible citizens of the country and respecting the laws of the nation,” explained Misoya.

‘Is the President Dead?’ movie features Malawi’s cream of actors such as Edwin Chonde, Hope ‘Bemberezi’ Chisanu, Joyce Chavula-Mhango, Flora Suya, Sammy Katengeza, Valentino Molosen McPherson Chatama and Kelvin Ngoma.

While promising fans of prestigious local movies, the Director made mention of plans to hold auditions in January for two upcoming films, one which he said will be filmed in Tanzania and Malawi, one of which has been titled ‘M’bona’.

Tickets for the mouth-watering premiere for the movie which was produced by GOSM Films House, are now being sold at k15, 000 standard, k50,000 VIP and K100,000 VVIP.