The Principal Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has said it will make a ruling on Tuesday next week on former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale’s bail ruling.

This means Chisale who was arrested on Tuesday this week will spend four more days in jail as he awaits the ruling.

The former bodyguard for President Peter Mutharika was yesterday charged with intimidation and use of insulting language following an interview with Zodiak Television last week.

Police say Chisale during the interview intimidated and insulted public officers whop are involved in criminal cases which Chisale was previously charged with.

In the interview, Chisale accused Justice Minister Titus Mvalo and Homeland Security Principal Secretary Steven Kayuni of blocking him from accessing money which is in his frozen accounts. He also faulted the police of arresting him on several occasions.