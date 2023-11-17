Former Malawi Young Pioneers on Friday conducted a vigil at Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe as one way to force government to pay their benefits.

In an interview before presenting the petition to Secretary to Treasury, Chairperson for EMYP taskforce Franco Chilemba said they have tired of unfulfilled promises from government side on their benefits.

“We feel some government officials are delaying out benefits deliberately because this taskforce was openly constituted by the State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to show his commitment so that we are paid”, said Chilemba.

He expressed concerns that 30 years have gone before they received their benefits which is making their families hit hardily by economic challenges.

He also reported that out of 3000 plus EMYP, only 1,000 plus have remained as others passed away due to stress and anxiety following hard times they passed through.

He also said the taskforce has been assured verbally that they will be sorted out by December, 2023. He further threatened that they will take unspecified action if government will not do anything by January, 2024.

Chilemba disclosed that they agreed with entire members not to proceed with vigils after presenting petition on their concerns to the Secretary to the Treasury.