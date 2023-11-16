The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says it is important to be using technology in disaster risk management in order for the country to make progress in the sector.

The sentiments were made during the orientation of district councils on utilization of Disaster Risk Management Information Systems (DRMIS) and Disaster Information Hub (DIH).

DoDMA’s Deputy Director of Residence, Hastings Mwanjoka, said as the world has become digital, it is wise for councils to be oriented on the use of such platforms for disaster risk management.

“We are living in a digital world and we need to work in line with technological advancements if we are to make good progress in managing disasters,” he said.

Mwanjoka added that DoDMA will reach out to all councils but at the moment they are targeting Mangochi, Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Balaka, Zomba, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Phalombe councils.

District Commissioner (DC) for Chikwawa district, Nardin Kamba reiterated on the need for the officers who are being oriented to focus on team work for the success of the work.

According to the department, DRMIS is a digital platform that enhances coordination during disasters as it facilitates central data storage, processing and access for decision makers.

The department has also highlighted that the digital platform will speed up approval and submission of disaster reports.

The DIH is the platform on which DoDMA will be sharing information and documents to stakeholders, including the general public. The DIH also enables district and city councils to share information and documentation related to Disaster Risk Management from their jurisdiction.

The DRM4R project started in 2019, which at the moment it is in its final stage and the orientation is being conducted by DoDMA in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).