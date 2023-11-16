Former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale appeared before the magistrate’s court in Lilongwe today following his arrest on Tuesday.

Chisale, the former bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika, was arrested on Monday and today he was taken before the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate (PRM) court.

State prosecutor Prescort Mwayiuliro said Chisale will be answering charges relating to use of insulting language, intimidation, and obstructing justice.

Chisale pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe has since adjourned the case to tomorrow morning, when he is expected to give his ruling on a bail application.

Defense counsel Stanley Chirwa said “it is in the best interest of justice” for his client to be released from police custody.

Police say they arrested Chisale because he allegedly insulted and intimidated public officers during a television interview.