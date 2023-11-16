Blue Eagles Volleyball Team dream to lift the regional trophy this December in Lesotho is drifting to fruition as SICO Logistics, a Lilongwe-based company, has pumped in K5million to help the team’s logistical needs.

SICO logistics Mathews Mughogho general manager, said they made the gesture after being approached by the team for a helping hand and they are happy, as a company, to support Malawi Police Service (MPS) activities.

“Their Lesotho trip does not just benefit the team, it also puts Malawi’s volleyball strides on an international market. We are extremely happy, as part of social corporate responsibility, to support the team,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police responsible for Human Resource and Development Denis Chapao thanked SICO for the donation at the same encouraging other stakeholders to emulate the gesture in supporting MPS activities.

Blue Eagles Volleyball Club is set to depart for Lesotho on December 7th to participate in the ZONE VI Games. However, they are facing a funding shortfall and are seeking support from well-wishers.