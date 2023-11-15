Malawians have marched in Blantyre in solidarity with Palestine following Israel’s war on Gaza which has led to the death of over 11,000 people including more than 4,000 children in Palestine.

Hundreds of people, the majority of them Muslims, joined the march in Blantyre today, carrying placards and flags in support of Palestine.

“Free Palestine, free Gaza. We stand with Palestine, we want peace in Gaza,” the marchers said.

The march was organized by a grouping called Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders.

Israel launched the attack on Gaza las month, saying it wanted to fight Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls Gaza, after fighters crossed into Israel on October 7.

The current war started after Hamas fighters attacked towns where they killed civilians and took hostages. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken captive.

The war has affected Gaza’s entire population of 2.3 million and Gaza health officials say more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict.