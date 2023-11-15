Malawi Police at Hewe in Rumphi district have arrested four Malawians for helping 26 Ethiopian immigrants to enter the country.

According to Sub-Inspector Noel Kamchenga, Public Relations Officer for Rumphi Police Station, the police have also impounded three vehicles and two motorcycles which were used in the trafficking mission.

“We received information that some vehicles suspected to have carried illegal immigrants were heading towards Hewe trading centre from Kanyenjere border.

“Police officers at Hewe police unit mobilized and mounted a snap roadblock. Within a short period of time, two vehicles appeared while approaching the road block with high speed. Police signaled them to stop but the drivers disobeyed the signals and spade off,” said Kamchenga.

He added that a few minutes later, three other vehicles following each other also approached the snap roadblock with high speed and the drivers also ignored the stop signals by police and this prompted the officers to shoot.

“Immediately, the police resorted to shooting at the vehicle tyres and due to impact the vehicles failed to move a long distance.

“A follow up was made and the suspects were arrested upon failing to produce proper travelling documents,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have also impounded three vehicles registration numbers KA10326 Isuzu KB, MH6287 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and LL2616 Toyota Fortuner and two motorcycles which were being used by the suspects.

The four Malawians have been identified as Wongani Chipeta aged 24, James Kambelengondo aged 27, Andrew Mwanyongo aged 35 and MacDonald Mbewe aged 23.

Kamchenga highlighted that they are still investigating the case and the suspects will soon appear before court to answer charges of illegal entry and aiding illegal immigrants respectively.