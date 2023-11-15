Airtel Malawi and TNM have obtained an injunction against their mobile money agents, restraining them from holding protests over reduction in commissions.

The injunction which we have seen is dated 14 November, 2023 and has been obtained at the High Court in Blantyre.

It restrains Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba agents from holding protests, vigils, or demonstrations or stopping to provide or disrupting continuous provision of Airtel Money or Mpamba services until a further order of the court.

The agents under a grouping called Voice of Agents and Concerned Agents said in a letter dated 8 November addressed to the Lilongwe District Commissioner that they wanted to march because of reduction in commissions.

“These companies reduced commission last year in September. They did this without even asking us agents. They just sent us text messages when all the changes in reduction of commission were made,” said the agents.

They added that discussions with the companies as well as Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority and Reserve Bank of Malawi yielded no fruits hence their decision to hold protests.

Meanwhile, one of the leaders of the agents Robert Nkhoma has told the local media that they are discussing the injunction with their lawyers.