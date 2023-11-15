The World Bank has indicated that it will do its best to assist families which were affected by drought in the 2022/2023 farming season.

This has been disclosed during an interaction the World Bank Director for Malawi, Hugh Riddell, had with members of Twitule Comsip Cooperative in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga district.

Riddell said the World Bank acknowledges the hardships many households face and the organization will assist where it can.

“We cannot do everything to assist everyone but we will do our best to assist the affected households through the project by scaling up the number of participating households,” he said.

Earlier, Riddell visited Timoti Hot Spot which is under Climate Smart Works Programme in the district and he appreciated the initiatives people in the area are undertaking to conserve the environment for sustainable livelihoods.

Among other environmental activities being done by people in the area are gully management, river bank protection and natural tree regeneration.