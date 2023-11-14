Maranatha Academy has demanded additional fees payments from guardians of students at the school following the 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha by the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

Government devalued the Kwacha last week and Maranatha has moved swiftly to demand more money from parents even though schools will close in just over a month.

In a letter to parents dated 13 November, Headteacher for the school Aaron Banda said management has decided that parents should pay 10 percent of this term’s boarding and tuition fees.

“All parents are therefore advised to pay an addition of K70,000 for this term,” says Banda.

Banda adds: “This decision has been made in order to match with market prices of services and commodities for students. Management will communicate revised fees structure for second term in due course.”

The current school term started on 11 September and is expected to end on 22 December. During the second term which starts on 8 January, many schools in Malawi are expected to raise fees.