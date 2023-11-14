The Malawi Red Cross Society has donated blankets cooking oil, maize flour, soap, salt kitchen utensils and other items to ex-servicemen at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba.

Receiving the items, Chairperson of the Veterans Ex-service League of Malawi (VELOM) Retired Army Commander, Henry Odillo said the ex-service men are old now and are failing to make ends meet.

He further explained that the ex-service men’s dwelling houses were dilapidated such that the houses need maintenance to make them decent and habitable.

Odillo therefore thanked the Red Cross for donating assorted items to the ex-service men saying they deserve recognition and support after their contribution to world peace.

He called on organizations of goodwill to emulate Malawi Red Cross’s gesture by donating to the ex-service men wherever they’re stationed in Malawi.

“The ex-service men face many problems. I therefore appeal for support to alleviate their plight,” added Odillo.

Malawi Red Cross Society Communication Officer, Felix Washon, said the society donated the assorted items as part of the Remembrance Day to honour the ex-servicemen’s great contribution to world peace and stability.

The ex-service men in Malawi fought in the two world wars (1914 to 1918) and (1939 to 1945) under the British led Kings African Rifles.