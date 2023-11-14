Seasoned Lawyer Chancy Gondwe has vowed to fulfill pledges made if he is voted as an Executive Member during the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Elective Annual General Meeting next month.

Gondwe, who is the current board secretary and legal advisor for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, secured a nomination for the position ahead of the polls that will be held in Mzuzu on 16th December where delegates will elect new office bearers.

Gondwe has promised to be part of transforming football in the country once he is given a seat in the association.

“As we count down to the elections, let me pledge my commitment that once elected on December 16, I shall stand by my campaign promises which have led me to securing this nomination.

“I pledge to work with all member associations regardless of where my nomination has come from,” he said.

He was also quick to thank the National Coaches Association for nominating his candidature.

“I would like to thank the National Coaches Association for nominating me for the position of Executive Member. This nomination demonstrates the trust of the association in me as a person who is capable of contributing towards the transformation of football in Malawi,” he explained.

Only four Executive Members are voted into power, including a woman representative.

Gondwe will face eight other candidates for the three slots. The other candidates are Daud Mtanthiko, Muhammad Selemani, Felister Dossi, Bernard Harawa, Patrick Kapanga, Chimango Munthali, Mervis Mangulenje and Raphael Humba.