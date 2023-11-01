Health officials at Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) have indicated that 15 cases of Cholera have been registered in Lilongwe due to lack of potable water.

Confirming the cases, Lilongwe District Health Promotion Officer, Richard Mvula said lack of potable water has led people to draw water from Lilongwe River.

“As of now, we have registered 15 cases from four health centre catchment areas namely, area 25, Chiwamba, Kang’oma and Daeyang,” said Mvula.

He added that the situation is worrisome for the district since in September the district also registered one case in Mgona and they didn’t anticipate the increase.

He then asked all stakeholders to come in and help the DHO in dealing with the outbreak by providing clean water to some parts of the district and encouraging households to have toilets and to follow sanitation and hygiene practices.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe DHO says it will soon embark on door to door Cholera awareness campaign across the district and will be checking if people are following hygiene practices.

he outbreak started in March last year killing 1,768 people with the country recording 58,979 cases.